Miami Dolphins: The keys to beating the Buffalo Bills
The final game of the regular season between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills will have so much riding on the outcome.
By Matt Serniak
The Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills in the last regular season game of the year and there potentially could be more on the line than just the #2 seed in the playoffs.
Everything is on the line and everything is right in front of the Miami Dolphins. The AFC East crown and the #2 seed in the playoffs allow Miami to play at home in the postseason for the first time since 2009.
More than that, there is actually a decent possibility that the Bills may be playing for their lives on Sunday night. If the Steelers beat the backups of the Ravens and the Jaguars take care of business against the Titans then the Bills need to beat Miami to get into the tournament.
I know right now many of us including me are quite downtrodden. Even though if you were to have told most of us before the season that you could win the division and get the #2 seed in the last game of the season most of us would be happy with that.
But expectations changed when the Miami Dolphins were looking like a legit Super Bowl contender. Now with all the injuries and how lifeless the Dolphins looked last week in Baltimore, a run through the AFC seems improbable.
Am I going to be Randy Quaid from Major League 2 and dump all over Miami? No, I'm not. Am I a realist and know that even though the Buffalo Bills have looked bad the last few weeks they get a B12 shot of energy to pound the Dolphins into oblivion. Yeah, they've won 11 of the last 12 games against Miami many in embarrassing fashion.
But it's not impossible for the Dolphins to beat Buffalo. We have countless examples of the underdog team winning a game when it appears like they won't. Even with all the injuries, the Dolphins have enough talent to score more points than Buffalo. Here are the keys to how the Miami Dolphins can beat their nemesis, the Buffalo Bills, and host a playoff game.