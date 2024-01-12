Miami Dolphins: The Keys to beating the Kansas City Chiefs - Wild Card edition
The Miami Dolphins have a real chance to advance this week and these keys to the game will go a long way in getting to the divisional round.
By Matt Serniak
Defensively, the Miami Dolphins need to relase the hounds.
Last week against the Buffalo Bills, Vic Fangio looked at his depleted defense and decided that his best strategy was not to sit back in coverage and let Josh Allen have all day to find his receivers. Instead, he did what the Dolphins used to do, and that brought tons of pressure.
I see no reason not to do the same thing against Patrick Mahomes.
Now, Mahomes is better than Allen in finding his receivers not throwing INTs but I still think getting him on the move to make throws is the best course of action.
You can't just let Mahomes sit back there waiting to find someone especially with Jerome Baker, Xavien Howard, and possibly Jevon Holland out.
I say, press your corners and coverage in the face of these below-average receivers, make them beat you, and make Mahomes have to complete low-percentage throws with guys hounding him. If you get beat by it, so be it. Tip your cap to Mahomes. But letting the best quarterback in the league have ample time to find guys, when you have a below-avaerage pass-rush is not the way I want to lose.