Miami Dolphins: The Keys to beating the Kansas City Chiefs - Wild Card edition
The Miami Dolphins have a real chance to advance this week and these keys to the game will go a long way in getting to the divisional round.
By Matt Serniak
Offensively, the Miami Dolphins can't hold anything back.
Potentially the last game of the season, can't hold anythinf back now.
Mike McDaniel can't stand there in frigid weather and not do everything he can to win. This means if the running game is working keep running the ball. If Tua is hot early, don't take your foot off the gas.
These are things, especially the running one, where McDaniel has consistently come up small in. I'm not saying go out there and be reckless with the ball but find the line of aggressions and stick with it.
Utilize all the receivers. Durham Smythe has come up big in the last few games. With Jaylen Waddle expected to play, he should see a few throws his way.
I just don't want to walk away from this game if the Dolphins lose with some glaringly obvious thing McDaniel that was really dumb and seemingly very avoidable. If you're going to lose, then lose with nothing held back.
Oh, and Tua needs to have one of his better games. Can't crawl into your turtle shell when you get asked to carry the offense. Nobody cares how much you light up the Commanders, Jets, and Patriots. This is the time to show you deserve a big contract.