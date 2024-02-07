Miami Dolphins three round Mock Draft: Why Anthony Weaver hiring impacts the picks
The Miami Dolphins have hired a new defensive coordinator now it's time to get him young players to mold.
By Brian Miller
Now that the Miami Dolphins have the defensive coordinator position filled, the next task is to make the defensive personnel fit the scheme Weaver will run.
At some point during the interview process, Weaver had to be asked his opinion on the current Miami Dolphins defensive roster. It has holes. It doesn't necessarily fit the same scheme that is run in Baltimore. There are impending free agents and key players that will start the season on IR.
Fixing the defense should be a priority for the Dolphins and the draft may provide the opportunity to address some of those concerns. The bigger question is whether or not Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel will look at the defensive side of the ball as a priority or if they feel the pieces are in place for Weaver.
Free agency will come first and the Dolphins will have to make important decisions on Andrew Van Ginkel and Christian Wilkins. Raekwon Davis is another impending free agent who could get an extension if Wilkins leaves. The biggest question will be how much input Weaver has on the players that will be brought into the fold. If Weaver doesn't see Davis in his plans, there will be no extension, or at least shouldn't be.
The Dolphins have a lot of holes to fill regardless of what happens with AVG, Wilkins, and Davis. The problem, however, is those holes are on both sides of the ball. Free agency will be critical and should shed light on the direction Miami goes in the draft.
- Miami will draft in round one, two, five, twice in round six, and round 7.
It would not be prudent to assume Miami will go defense-heavy in the first three rounds simply because Weaver is taking over the defense. That being said, I still believe that Chris Grier doesn't put the same value on the offensive line, his biggest need on offense and that is the reason we should see defense as a priority. For that reason, this 3 round mock draft is taking that into consideration.
For this mock draft, I used the ProFootball Network free simulator.