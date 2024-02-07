Miami Dolphins three round Mock Draft: Why Anthony Weaver hiring impacts the picks
The Miami Dolphins have hired a new defensive coordinator now it's time to get him young players to mold.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will draft 21st overall in round one of the 2024 NFL Draft. There will be a lot of speculation that Chris Grier will trade back.
I do not believe Grier will trade back. I think he will field offers but unless his top choice comes off the board before he selects, Grier will stay put and take his BPA. The Dolphins could use more selections and moving down a few spots would make a lot of sense.
Round 1 - Pick 21: Jared Verse - Florida State - Edge
The Miami Dolphins will enter the 2024 season needing help on defense, especially on the edge. Why? Because both Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips will start the year in rehab. Phillips will be back before Chubb but the Dolphins seriously lack depth on the edge and Emmanuel Ogbah is expected to be released for cap reasons.
Verse is a 6'4" 260 pound edge rusher who also played TE in his college career. He has decent speed off the edge and uses both power and speed to maneuver around blocks. He has the technique that makes him a danger off the edge but can also stunt inside quickly to get to the quarterback.
Verse uses his hands well and doesn't allow blockers to get inside of him. He can consistently use his lower body to push opposing linemen backward and then use his upper body strength to get off the block.
Verse would be a good counter to Phillips when he returns and would give the Dolphins a solid pass rush until he does. In 2023, Verse posted 11 sacks, which followed a 2022 season with 9.
The question is will he fall to 21 or could the Dolphins drop down a few picks and draft him.