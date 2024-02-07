Miami Dolphins three round Mock Draft: Why Anthony Weaver hiring impacts the picks
The Miami Dolphins have hired a new defensive coordinator now it's time to get him young players to mold.
By Brian Miller
At some point, we have to believe that the Miami Dolphins will move on from Christian Wilkins this off-season, at least until we hear otherwise. It creates a problem.
Assuming that Wilkins leaves, the Dolphins have a hole along the defensive front and Raekwon Davis won't fill it on his own. Addressing the position in free agency will be expensive and likely short-term.
Pick 55 - Round 2 - Ruke Orhorhoro - Defensive tackle - Clemson
The Dolphins need defensive tackle help and Ruke can play in both a 3-4 and a 4-3. It is unclear if Miami will transition this year but Ruke is a solid addition that would help if they did under Weaver.
Weaver needs a big physical DT and Ruke will fill that requirement. At 6'4", 290, Ruke moves well for a big guy. He has natural physical strength and power and can easily force teams to play him with two linemen.
Ruke is still raw and learning the game but that should also work well for Weaver who can mold and shape him into the type of player he wants him to be. Ruke isn't flashy and there is work that needs to be done but there is a lot of room for growth and he may end up filling a big need for the Dolphins.