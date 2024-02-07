Miami Dolphins three round Mock Draft: Why Anthony Weaver hiring impacts the picks
The Miami Dolphins have hired a new defensive coordinator now it's time to get him young players to mold.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will not pick in round three as they lost the selection as part of the NFL fine for tampering and traded their 4th round pick. They will instead, barring a trade, wait until round five.
The Dolphins need to address the offensive line but I'm not convinced that Chris Grier views the position as a need as much as everyone else does. In this mock, Miami addressed a different need, a reliable receiver to complement Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill.
Pick 156 - Round 5 - Luke McCaffrey - WR - Rice
Luke McCaffrey is not his brother Christian and can't be compared to him. The Dolphins should hope they can get a Wes Welker type of him or his father Ed McCaffrey who carved out a solid career with the Broncos.
Luke started his college career as a quarterback before transitioning to wide receiver. He is tall and can run every route from the slot, a position the Dolphins need to use more of. He doesn't possess ideal speed but the Dolphins have plenty of that. They need reliable hands and a good route runner that Tua Tagovailoa can target as a quick 3rd option read.
McCaffrey has good hands. Over his career as a WR, he has only 8 dropped passes vs more than 130 receptions.
McCaffrey would be an ideal addition that can help Miami's offense and again, give Tua a reliable outlet that will understand coverages from the perspective of a quarterback.