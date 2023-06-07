Miami Dolphins tight-end preview: Tanner Conner faces competition for roster spot
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins young TE, Tanner Conner, has a lot of potential but faces a tough road to make the final 53 man roster in 2023.
Tanner Conner - Tight End - Entering his 2nd NFL season
- History
Tanner Conner went undrafted after the 2022 NFL Draft and was signed by the Dolphins.
- Last season
In his first NFL season, the undrafted rookie played in 13 games and was targeted three times with no catches during the regular season. Miami believes they have a tight end they can develop as they traded Hunter Long, a draft pick, to the Rams as part of the Jalen Ramsey deal.
- Salary situation
$871,666 cap number. $3,334 dead cap hit, $868,332 recovered if released.
- 2023 Preview
Conner is going to have to make his mark on special teams early. He will compete against Tyler Kroft and rookie Elijah Higgins for a roster spot. There is a good chance that Conner lands on the practice squad this year.
Miami's tight end room is going to be interesting this year but because of the lack of depth, having experience is going to help and Conner, sadly, needs more of it.
The Dolphins could carry only three TEs initially on the roster and I suspect that is what they will do putting two players on the practice squad and moving them up and down as needed.