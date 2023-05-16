Miami Dolphins to add XFL CB and NFL ST player Bryce Thompson per reports
By Brian Miller
Another day another player added to the Miami Dolphins roster and this one should stick through training camp, CB Bryce Thompson is joining the team.
Bryce Thompson has primarily spent his football career post-college as a special teams player and for the Miami Dolphins, that is precisely where he should spend his off-season and it is his best chance to make the Dolphins 53.
Thompson, per multiple reports will be joining the Dolphins He spent his time so far this off-season in the XFL.
Thompson was originally signed as an UDFA by the Titans but didn't make the roster. His two seasons in the NFL were with the Saints. He appeared in only 8 games and was used mostly on special teams.
In Miami, he will obviously have an uphill challenge to make the roster but the practice squad could be an option. The bigggest reason is that Miami is stacked at cornerback but Thompson will provide some depth in the event of injury. His experience in the XFL at least has given him secondary experience and that should help.
Thompson can hit hard and has good vision in coverage but he will need to show he can handle that an the NFL level. Working in his favor is Vic Fangio who has done well teaching corners at this level. Still, it would be a big surprise if Thompson made the roster and the Dolphins are going to hit the camps this year with a lot of competition for those few spots on the tail-end of the CB unit.