Miami Dolphins to have Terron Armstead and De'Von Achane on Sunday against Commanders
The Miami Dolphins roster may be banged up but two of their top players will be back on the field Sunday in Washington, D.C.
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins fans were thrilled when De'Von Achane returned to the field, but it was short-lived. This week, he takes another shot at getting back on the field.
Terron Armstead will also return after dealing with what is now apparently a minor issue last week against the Jets. Armstead announced on social media, "I'm out there Sunday for sure. I had a subpar performance last game. It was not up to my standards."
The question is can either or at least one of them stay healthy? Achane is electric and his impressive rookie season has been marred by the knee injury. Armstead on the other hand is a top left tackle who simply can't stay healthy. The Dolphins are going to need both later in the season when they face the Cowboys, Ravens, and Bills as well as the playoffs.
Miami has not wrapped anything up just yet so having two of their best on the field will help when they hit the road to D.C. If Miami gets a big lead, however, I would expect Mike McDaniel to pull them both rather than risk unneeded injury.
It also appears that Robert Hunt will return this week as well. Hunt has missed several games with a hamstring injury. He dressed last week against the Jets but was held out of the game, a similar move Miami did with Connor Williams when he returned.
Hunt's return will be very good for the Dolphins offensive line and their rushing attack.
While there is good news, it doesn't appear that safety Jevon Holland is going to play this week. He has not practiced this week due to a knee injury. Holland took a shot last week to the knees. There was no structural damage reported.