Miami Dolphins Top 10 offseason additions entering 2024 training camp
8. OLB Chop Robinson
He’s the first of three newcomers on this list designed to make life miserable for opposing quarterbacks. Chop Robinson was the No. 21 overall pick in April. The one-time Maryland Terrapin and former Penn State Nittany Lion, where he spent the past two seasons, drew this evaluation.
"Edge defender who offers the type of elite athleticism we’ve seen from players like Micah Parsons and Myles Garrett,” said NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. “Robinson might not be as fast as Parsons, but he’s close. He’s ultra-twitchy with the explosiveness to get on top of blockers and overwhelm them in an instant…”
7. TE Jonnu Smith
Will the Atlanta Falcons’ loss be Mike McDaniel’s gain? The Miami Dolphins’ passing game has been wide receiver reliant, and understandably so with the talented duo of All-Pro Hill and Waddle. There wasn’t much from the tight ends in 2023, and adding Jonnu Smith may mean that’s about to change.
The Falcons’ quarterback situation was not ideal, and yet the seven-year veteran finished fourth on the team with 50 catches, good for 582 yards (11.6 average) and three scores. The Dolphins will be his fourth different team. He began his career as a third-round pick of the Titans in 2017 and has playoff experience.