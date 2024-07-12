Miami Dolphins Top 10 offseason additions entering 2024 training camp
6. LB Anthony Walker Jr.
Grier bolstered the inside linebacker spot with the additions of Jordyn Brooks and Anthony Walker Jr. The former is a one-time first-round draft choice of the Seahawks who can play inside or outside. He rolled up big numbers, totaling 100-plus stops in each of his last three seasons with Seattle.
Walker spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Colts, and the last three years with the Browns. He started 12 games for playoff-bound Cleveland in 2023, but missed the stretch run and the postseason. He has plenty of starting experience and his forte is pass coverage - making him a big asset.
5. S Jordan Poyer
The rival Buffalo Bills, winners of the AFC East four consecutive years, were in a similar situation as the Miami Dolphins this offseason. Salary cap issues forced both organizations to make some very tough decisions, and one of the biggest losses for the Bills was cutting ties with strong safety Jordan Poyer.
The 11-year veteran, who began his career as a seventh-round draft choice with the Eagles in 2013, spent the past seven seasons with Sean McDermott’s club. He brings plenty of playoff experience to new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver’s unit. With the Bills, he totaled 28 takeaways and 11.0 sacks.