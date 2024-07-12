Miami Dolphins Top 10 offseason additions entering 2024 training camp
4. DE Calais Campbell
Yes, the Atlanta Falcons did not reach the playoffs in 2023. However, defensive lineman Calais Campbell brings a lot to the table in terms of experience and leadership, and he was a very nice addition to Miami’s defensive unit in late June. Via Spotrac, he inked a one-year, $2 million deal to join McDaniel’s club.
He was the Falcons’ co-leader in sacks this past season (6.5), and the six-time Pro Bowler and 2017 All-Pro (with Jacksonville) has 105.0 QB traps on his resume, as well as a combined 15 postseason contests.
3. C Aaron Brewer
The Dolphins’ offensive line had its share of issues throughout 2023. Veteran left tackle Terron Armstead missed 10 games this past season, and Grier used a second-round pick on massive University of Houston tackle Patrick Paul (6-7.5, 331 pounds) as a young insurance policy.
Center Connor Williams missed a total of eight regular season games, including the final four weeks, as well as the Wild Card loss vs. the Chiefs. He remains unsigned, while Grier added former Titans’ pivot Aaron Brewer. He was a 17-game starter each of the past two seasons and also saw action at left guard.