Miami Dolphins Top 10 offseason additions entering 2024 training camp
2. CB Kendall Fuller
Who would sign a veteran cornerback that was part of a team in 2023 that surrendered the third most points in a season in NFL history? It’s safe to say Kendall Fuller was a bright spot for the Washington Commanders in 2023. For the record, he’s Pro Football Focus’ seventh-ranked cornerback at the moment.
He comes off a season in which he finished fourth on the club with 79 tackles, and third on the team with nine passes defensed. The Commanders totaled 18 takeaways in 17 contests, and Fuller had four of those thefts. The eight-year pro has 16 career regular-season picks and a Super Bowl LIV ring with the Chiefs.
1. OLB Shaquil Barrett
As Grier, McDaniel, and the rest of the organization can verify, you cannot have enough quality pass-rushers. The Miami Dolphins’ defensive unit was decimated in this area late last season, and it was one of the factors that cost McDaniel’s team dearly down the stretch.
Shaquil Barrett is a two-time Super Bowl champion. He’s totaled 59 sacks with two different franchises (Broncos and Buccaneers). He was a 16-game starter in 2023 after missing most of 2022. He totaled 45.0 sacks and 15 forced fumbles in five years with the Bucs, and was a 2020 playoff standout. He has monster potential with the Dolphins.