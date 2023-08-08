4 trade candidates Miami Dolphins should make a call about
Could the Dolphins make a move during training camp to address one or two current needs?
By Ryan Heckman
2. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
There are a couple of big name running backs that currently have a muddy future with their respective teams. The first of those is Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who is coming off a season where he led the league in rushing with a career-high 1,653 yards.
The Dolphins obviously have plenty of running backs with guys like Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, third-round pick Devon Achane, among others.
However, both Mostert and Wilson have injury history and it would not be surprising in the least bit if either were hurt in 2023. Of course, Achane is a young guy fans can get excited about.
But, we're talking about a Dolphins team that is ready to compete for a Super Bowl right now. Ideally, that's the plan. That's why they've gone out and added the talent they have over the past year or two. If everything goes right, the Dolphins can be a favorite in the AFC, no doubt.
Adding a workhorse back like Jacobs, to an offense featuring one of the brightest minds in Mike McDaniel, would only further the notion that Miami is all-in on this year.