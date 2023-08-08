4 trade candidates Miami Dolphins should make a call about
Could the Dolphins make a move during training camp to address one or two current needs?
By Ryan Heckman
3. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
Staying at the running back position, the sexier name to look at right now is, of course, Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor. Recently, it was made known that Taylor had requested a trade out of Indianapolis after a meeting with owner Jim Irsay.
Not always having a knack for saying the right things at the right time, Irsay hasn't exactly gone about this situation as professionally or articulately as he could. This very well could end with Taylor holding out. It could get ugly.
And, if the Colts do end up granting Taylor's wish, what an addition he would be to this Miami offense. Picture the speed of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle coupled with the explosiveness of Taylor in the back field. Defenses wouldn't know what to do with all of the threats on the same field, at the same time.
What would the team do with Mostert, Wilson and Achane? Who knows, maybe they roll into the season with up to five backs. McDaniel loves his running backs, after all. But, Taylor would make this Dolphins team a Super Bowl favorite, and in a hurry.