Miami Dolphins trade Noah Igbinoghene to the Dallas Cowboys
The Noah Igbinoghene experiment has come to an end and now the Miami Dolphins can move on from one of the worst draft picks in their franchise.
By Brian Miller
The Dolphins made Igbinoghene their 3rd first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. In the same draft they took Tua Tagovailoa and Austin Jackson. Now they finally are moving on from him but what is more surprising is that the Dolphins were able to trade him.
According to the reports across social media and confirmed by mainstream media, Igbinoghene is headed to the Dallas Cowboys for CB Kelvin Joseph in what appears to be a straight up player for player deal.
Joseph was also taken in the 2021 NFL Draft in the 2nd round. In his two seasons with the Cowboys, Joseph has started three games and appeared in 26 games. He has four passes defended, a fumble recovery, 36 tackles, and no interceptions.
Igbinoghene will leave Miami after three seasons with 32 games played, five starts, one interception five passes defended and two fumble recoveries. He has 29 tackles.
The move is a relative push for both teams but Miami will free up a little more cap space with the move. Grier has been making moves today that so far has saved the Dolphins close to $5 million including the trade of Dan Feeney to the Bears and the reworked contract of Cedrick Wilson.
The Dolphins have also released Chosen Anderson which saves just over a million in cap space as well. The Dolphins are making the kind of moves that one would think leads to a bigger move or series of moves.
The Dolphins still have to be at 53 by 4:00 today, less than an hour from now.