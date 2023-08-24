Miami Dolphins Trade Options for Jonathan Taylor
The Miami Dolphins have the draft capital and player allocation required to make a trade for this star running back, but will they pull it off?
Trade Scenario 1:
Miami Dolphins Receive: Jonathan Taylor
Indianapolis Colts Receive 5th round pick in 2024
3rd round pick in 2025 (with conditions) and
Jeff Wilson Running Back
Breakdown:
A first round selection shouldn’t be considered, and since the Dolphins do not have a 3rd or 4th round pick in the 2024 draft, the only thing that makes sense is 5th round this year and a conditional 3rd round pick next year.
If you are trading for Taylor, who does have a lot of mileage on his tires and an injury concern, you can’t think about using a 1st or 2nd round pick. As everyone knows those players' contracts are perfectly managed in this salary cap era. The Dolphins lost their 3rd rounder due to tampering and the 4th rounder was used for Bradley Chubb. Thereby allocating a conditional pick, based on playing time (75%) or something to that extent would make perfect sense and opportunity for Indy to think about.
For Indy, they are looking at a complete rebuild. They have just drafted their franchise quaterback and are looking to build from within. Adding these draft picks allows them to build that roster or potentially look to move up in next year draft. I don’t believe Indy will be in playoff contention this year and creating ammunition with draft capital is a risk worth taking.