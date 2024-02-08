Miami Dolphins trading for Justin Fields is a rumor to bait fans into an argument
The Miami Dolphins are not trading for Bears quarterback Justin Fields. He doesn't fit the system and the Dolphins have a quarterback. That doesn't stop the spread of lies.
By Brian Miller
Justin Fields is gaining a lot of traction in NFL rumor circles and the Miami Dolphins being linked to them is not much of a surprise. When you consider the sources.
I will say this right now, the Miami Dolphins are not trading for Justin Fields. The Miami Dolphins have no interest in trading for Justin Fields. The Miami Dolphins are being mentioned because some fans simply want to create chaos and don't like Tua Tagovailoa.
So why am I writing this? Well, I get emails from readers like you. Most of them point out how incredibly great I am...o.k. That is not true and it's the opposite, but sometimes I get asked questions, and one question I have received lately, quite a bit, is "Are the Dolphins really looking to trade for Justin Fields?" My answer is, no. My answer, in this article, is NO with an exclamation point at the end.
Rumors like this start because some people enjoy getting on the nerves of other fans. There is no certainty that the Bears, who hold the top pick in the draft this year, want to trade Fields. He has been getting better and the Bears could turn their top pick into a lot more picks while keeping Fields.
I would love to embed the "X" tweets that started all of this and continue to do so but I really don't want to give credit to certain individuals who are spewing misinformation. If you want to see some, go to "X" and search "Justin Fields Miami Dolphins" and take a trip down the rabbit hole.
While Tua Tagovailoa does remain a player that Miami fans debate and the national media debate, there are no reports or speculation for true NFL insiders that say Justin Fields is a target for the Dolphins. Not a whisper of this is true and it isn't going to change.