Miami Dolphins training camp begins in 16 days with rookie reporting
By Brian Miller
The long wait is almost over as the Miami Dolphins will soon be back on the practice field. Miami will open their training camp on July 17th for rookies with veterans following shortly thereafter.
What do you want to watch in camp this year? Most fans will ball-watch. That art of watching Tua Tagovailoa and his QB room throw the ball deep to Tyreek Hill and his other WRs. It's natural to watch that considering in most practices fans don't get a good idea of what the defense will be doing.
Most practices are non-contact and that tends to leave fans wondering how well the running backs are doing when they can't really get hit. We can judge the offensive line to an extent but considering the contact is limited, we only get to see a sample size.
The first glimpses of what the team will be in 2023 will come in August when another team lines up in front of them. Whether it is in a joint practice session or a pre-season game, the energy is much different after the players have spent a couple of weeks beating up on each other.
This year's Dolphins are a team many believe will challenge for the division or at the very least a Wild Card spot. It is the second season of Mike McDaniel and while this isn't a critical season, it will be one that fans will want to see improvement.
The Dolphins season is almost here. The calendar has turned to July and that means football is now weeks instead of months away!