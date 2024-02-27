Tyreek Hill 40 time: Where did he rank among wide receivers?
By Ryan Heckman
Eight years ago, current Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs. Hill was selected out of West Alabama and, believe it or not, was never even given an invite to the Combine.
It's hilarious to think about now, but the fact that Hill wasn't invited to the Combine proves you can have success no matter your path to the NFL. His was just a little bit different.
Although he didn't participate in the Combine, Hill did work out at West Alabama's Pro Day back in 2016. The speedster ran a blazing 4.29 seconds in his 40-yard dash. That got us thinking. Where would he have ranked among his peers back in that 2016 class? How about in NFL history?
Where would Tyreek Hill's 40 time have ranked among wide receivers in the 2016 NFL Draft class?
Player
Time
Will Fuller, Notre Dame
4.32
Kolby Listenbee, TCU
4.39
Byron Marshall, Oregon
4.42
Trevor Davis, California
4.42
Corey Coleman, Baylor
4.42
There were some burners in that draft class, and none more notable than former Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller who began his career with the Houston Texans. Before injuries got the best of him, Fuller was known as one of the very best deep threats in the league. It's interesting to note that both he and Hill came from the same exact class and had similar skill sets, but Hill was of course a hair faster.
Where would Tyreek Hill's 40 time rank among wide receivers in NFL history?
Player
40-yard dash time (year)
1. John Ross
4.22 (2017)
2. Jerome Mathis
4.26 (2005)
T3. Marquise Goodwin
4.27 (2013)
T3. Henry Ruggs
4.27 (2020)
T3. Tyrone Calico
4.27 (2003)
T6. Jacoby Ford
4.28 (2010)
T6. J.J. Nelson
4.28 (2015)
T6. Tyquan Thornton
4.28 (2022)
T9. Yamon Figurs
4.30 (2007)
T9. Derrius Heyward-Bey
4.30 (2009)
While the term "speed kills" is often used in the sports world today, it's also something that can be a bit overblown when it comes to the wide receiver position. As you can see in the above table, very rarely does a top 40 time guarantee NFL success.
The majority of the above names haven't done a whole lot as a pro, whereas Hill has bucked the trend. His time of 4.29 would have been good for ninth-best in league history, had he ran it at the Combine.
Fastest 40-yard dash times in NFL history:
Player
40-yard dash time (year)
1. John Ross, WR
4.22 (2017)
T1. Donte' Stallworth, WR
4.22 (2002)
3. Kalon Barnes, CB
4.23 (2022)
4. Chris Johnson, RB
4.24 (2008)
5. DJ Turner II, CB
4.26 (2023)
T5. Dri Archer, WR
4.26 (2014)
T5. Tariq Woolen, CB
4.26 (2022)
8. Henry Ruggs III, WR
4.27 (2020)
T8. Anthony Schwartz, WR
4.27 (2021)
T8. Marquise Goodwin, WR
4.27 (2013)
Just like the list of wide receivers, even when we expand it to all positions, the future success of an NFL player isn't always easy to predict based on their 40 time. Of course, Chris Johnson had some monster seasons in the league. Donte' Stallworth saw some longevity, as well. Other guys, though, are still trying to extend their careers and establish long-term success, while a few aren't even around anymore.