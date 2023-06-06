Miami Dolphins Tyreek Hill Season Outlook
Tyreek Hill was a fifth round pick in 2016. He was brought in by the Kansas City Chiefs with the expectation of being a speed threat and slot receiver who could stretch the field. He has exceeded those expectations and is now one of the, if not the, best receiver in the NFL.
Last season Hill was extremely durable and started every game last year. He was a big part of the offense as he went on his way to put up some of the best numbers of his career. He thrived in Coach Mike McDaniels offensive system. As he set new career highs in receptions with 119 and in receiving yards with 1,710. His decision to come to Miami was one of the best decisions of his career.
Hill would be a $12.8 million cap hit with 66 million in dead money if he was to be released. He obviously will not be released, but he is cheap right now. He is due no more than $12 million this year, but that number jumps to $31 million next year. That number continues to rise through 2026 when his contract ends.
Expectations for Hill and this Dolphins offense are high entering 2023. The league got a taste of what this offense can do at the start of last year. Hill and Jaylen Waddle are the fastest wide receiver duo in the NFL. Hill is going to be the main target again in 2023. If he can put up similar numbers this offense will be just as, if not more dangerous than it was last year.
It will be tough for him to replicate what he did last year now that defenses have a season worth of film on him and this offense. If he can be four fifths of what he was last year he will be fine.
If Tua Tagovailoa can stay healthy and be Hill’s quarterback through the entire 2023 season, he could exceed expectations. He is still one of the fastest players in the league, despite it being his eighth year.
He has no reason to not meet the expectation set before him. The only way he will not have a productive year is if he has an injury, or if Tagovailoa misses a lot of time. Even then, he can still be productive. I fully expect Hill to continue being one of the premier receivers in the NFL.