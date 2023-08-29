Miami Dolphins unable to swing deal for Jonathan Taylor who will remain with the Colts
The Miami Dolphins were not able to land running back Jonathan Taylor who will not only stay with the Colts but will likely start the season on the PuP list.
By Brian Miller
In the end, the Miami Dolphins didn't get the RB they wanted and Jonathan Taylor who wanted out of Indianapolis will be hanging around for what could be another season.
So the reality of all this is that Taylor could still be traded. There is no NFL deadline that rears it's head in this situation...not until October's actual trade deadline. That being said, the Colts have to make a decision on Taylor and now that 4:00 eastern has passed, they will probably put him on the PuP list.
Taylor has said he is still recovering from off-season ankle injury and the Colts will put him on PuP which means they free up a roster space but can't activate Taylor until after week 4 at the earliest. This is why many believed today's 4:00 pm count down was important.
The Colts reportedly gave Taylor who will be a free agent following the season until 4:00 today to find a suitable trade. The Dolphins apparently made several offers that were considered by those in the know to be reasonable. The Colts we now know rejected them all.
Miami could still look to add Taylor at any point between now and the trade deadline but he will not be a part of Miami's season opening weeks.
Overall, the Dolphins made a couple of moves today that were interesting. They traded Dan Feeney to the Bears, Noah Igbinoghene to the Cowboys, and reduced the salary of Cedrick Wilson.
Miami is still expected to make some moves now that rosters are set around the league and they will start adding players to the practice squad tomorrow.