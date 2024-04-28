Miami Dolphins undrafted free agent tracker: Full list of every UDFA signed
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins had a good draft, better than most expected but not as good as it could have been. Now, it's time to add undrafted free agents.
Miami entered draft week with around 70 players on the roster. That leaves a lot of opportunity to add cheap rookies for mini camp, OTAs, and training camp with the hopes of landing a surprise or two.
We are going to keep you updated on the latest rumors and signings that the Dolphins make in the next 24 hours so check back every so often to see what is going on now that the draft has concluded and Chris Grier's "acorn-kicking" job begins. There were quite a few players not drafted that could have been nice additions.
Currently there are 12 players that reportedly will sign with the Dolphins post-draft. Miami will not release the names until they are under contract and most of the information is released by the players themselves or their agents. Here is the current list with more to come. Again, they are not official until they actually sign with Miami.
Remember, you don't have to be drafted to be a star. Just ask Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert.
Secondary additions
- Jordan Colbert - Safety - Rhode Island
- Isaiah Johnson - DB - Syracuse
- Mark Perry - Safety - TCU - Will get a $150, 000 guaranteed contract
- Storm Duck - CB - Louisville
Offensive line
- Matthew Jones - OL - Ohio State
- Andrew Meyer - Center - UTEP
- Bayron Matos - USF - Matos has never played a single snap of football having been a basketball player. It will be interesting to see how he develops.
Defensive line
- Leonard Payne - Colorado
- Grayson Murphy - UCLA
Wide Receiver
- Je'Quan Burton - Florida Atlantic
Quarterback
- Gavin Hardison - UTEP
Tight End
- Hayden Rucci - Wisconsin