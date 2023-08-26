Miami Dolphins veterans who could play their last game tonight against Jacksonville
The Miami Dolphins are expecting to play many of their starters in this final preseason game tonight but not all of the veteran players will make it to the start of the season.
By Brian Miller
It is hard to believe that the NFL regular season is only two weeks away. Tonight the Miami Dolphins will wrap their exhibition season and next week, many fantasy football leagues will conduct their drafts. The 2023 season is almost here, for some, tonight could be their last.
Not everyone makes the 53 man roster and when it comes to veterans, it is much harder to predict. They have the time on their side but youth often favors the roster. Add into the equation salary, injury history, and even performance, it is easy to understand that when it is all said and done, nothing is absolute.
For tonight, these five players could be lining up for the last time as a member of the Miami Dolphins.
Emmanuel Ogbah
His salary is incredibly high and the Dolphins can't truly afford to dump him because they will eat almost the entire $17 million. Still, Ogbah has been the subject of trade speculation and the Dolphins reportedly have been trying to shop him.
It will take a lot to get a deal done but if he is traded, Ogbah's tenure with Miami will come to an end. If he makes it through the final cuts and lands on the roster, it is almost assuredly his final season in Miami.