Miami Dolphins veterans who could play their last game tonight against Jacksonville
The Miami Dolphins are expecting to play many of their starters in this final preseason game tonight but not all of the veteran players will make it to the start of the season.
By Brian Miller
Despite the Miami Dolphins injury concerns at cornerback, Noah Igbinoghene stands as one player in the secondary that may not make it to week one.
Igbinoghene did not have his 5th year option picked up and that wasn't a surprise. He hasn't exactly been excelling in Vic Fangio's defensive scheme and still remains down on the depth chart.
By year four, you would think something would have clicked but so far, that hasn't happened. Tonight very well be an important game for Igbinoghene. A good performance may be the saving grace to keep him around but he is competing with other corners who have not had four years to blossom.
Working in his favor is his contract. Miami would eat almost $3.5 million and save a minimal $500k. There is no trade options on the table so Miami's only option is to keep him or drop him. While it may not be favorable, keeping him may be the only option but don't be surprised if tonight, turns out to be his last.