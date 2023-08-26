Miami Dolphins veterans who could play their last game tonight against Jacksonville
The Miami Dolphins are expecting to play many of their starters in this final preseason game tonight but not all of the veteran players will make it to the start of the season.
By Brian Miller
Tonight, Miami Dolphins fans should enjoy watching the Dolphins running backs perform. Especially Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed.
Myles Gaskin is an easy veteran to tap here. His play has been limited and last year he spent most of the year on the game day inactive list. There is little room on the roster for Gaskin despite the fact he hasn't complained publicly and still does whatever is asked of him.
Is there a path for him to stay? Not really. There would need to be a trade or two and maybe more for Gaskin to get on that 53. This is likely the final game for Gaskin and honestly, he may not play all that much as the Dolphins will want to get a good look at Chris Brooks.
As for Salvon Ahmed, it is hard to believe that he won't be back this year but with Miami's RB room the way it is, the Dolphins could opt for Brooks over Ahmed and if that is the case, both Ahmed and Gaskin, who are very good friends, could be looking for work come next Wednesday.