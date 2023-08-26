Miami Dolphins veterans who could play their last game tonight against Jacksonville
The Miami Dolphins are expecting to play many of their starters in this final preseason game tonight but not all of the veteran players will make it to the start of the season.
By Brian Miller
The path for Keion Crossen will come down to injury and depth concerns at cornerback for the Miami Dolphins.
Crossen has done well enough when he has been given an opportunity but his nearly $3 million cap space save can't be overlooked and given the younger players on the roster, it is going to be hard to justify keeping a player who is playing at an average level.
Miami needs experience at corner but Crossen isn't a huge need for the team at this point. He is a player that could end up back with the team after cuts and the first week when his contract will no longer be guaranteed.
For all the need and concentration on cornerback, roster spots are going to be hard to come by even with Jalen Ramsey and Nik Needham out. Miami has younger players ready to be given a chance and that makes it less likley that Crossen plays for the Dolphins this year.
Tonight, he should get time on the field and it is likely the last time he will suit up in aqua and orange.