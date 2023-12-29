Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens: Who has the edge? A look position by position
By Gaston Rubio
Week 16 is shaping up to be a battle of the AFC heavyweights. The 12-3 Ravens will face off against the 11-4 Dolphins. Baltimore is coming off a Monday night dismantling of the 49ers. Miami wrapped up their first victory over a team better than .500 by defeating the Cowboys Sunday.
After watching Baltimore make quick work of San Francisco few are giving the Dolphins a fighting chance Sunday afternoon. How well do these two teams match up?
A quick analysis shows Miami has the number one-rated offense. Miami is first in passing offense and 5th in rushing. Miami is second in the NFL on defense with 52 sacks and 12th with a turnover differential of plus three.
By comparison, the Ravens have the 5th ranked offense in the league, ranking 21st in pass offense and 1st in rushing. Baltimore is first in the NFL with 54 sacks and 1st in the NFL with a turnover differential of plus ten.
On the surface, these two teams match up very well. A closer look at these two opponents will tell us exactly who has the edge and where.
Quarterback
The quarterback position places to MVP candidates up against one another. Lamar Jackson and Tua Tagovailoa are having stellar seasons. Jackson has thrown for 3,357 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, 7 interceptions, and a 97.2 quarterback rating. Lamar is having his most accurate season as a quarterback, completing 66.3% of his passes. Jackson is also a threat in the run game as he has run for 786 yards with 5 touchdowns.
His counterpart, Tua Tagovailoa is having quite the season himself. Tua has thrown for 4,214 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and a 105.4 quarterback rating. Tua has always been a very accurate passer. For his career, Tua completes 67.2% of his passes. In 2023, Tua has a 70.5% completion percentage.
With Jackson being a threat through the air and the ground I would have to give the slight edge to Lamar Jackson.
EDGE: RAVENS