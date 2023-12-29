Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens: Who has the edge? A look position by position
By Gaston Rubio
The running back room for both teams is a great example of having strength in numbers. The Miami Dolphins and the Baltimore Ravens have each had their share of injuries at the running back position. Only three players for each team have played 7 or more games.
Raheem Mostert leads Miami’s running back room with 1,012 rushing yards on 209 carries for an average of 4.8 yards per carry. Mostert also has 25 receptions for 175 yards receiving. Raheem is currently tied with Christian McCaffrey for the league lead in touchdowns with 21. Rounding out the rest of the Miami running backs are De’von Achane and Jeff Wilson Jr. In all, the three running backs have combined for 1,765 rushing yards, 409 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns.
The Baltimore Ravens running attack is led by Gus Edwards. Edwards has 663 yards rushing on 223 carries for an average of 4.1 yards per carry. Keaton Mitchell and Justice Hill are the other consistent contributors in the ground game for the Ravens. The three running backs have combined for 1,372 yards rushing, 319 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns.
The Miami Dolphins and the Baltimore Ravens are running the ball at least 20 times a game. Mostert already has 1,000-yards rushing for the season and 21 touchdowns. De’von Achane has over 600 yards rushing in 5 less games than Gus Edwards. I give Miami the edge in the run game.
EDGE: DOLPHINS