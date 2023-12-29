Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens: Who has the edge? A look position by position
By Gaston Rubio
MIami and Baltimore have a very talented corps of wide receivers. OBJ and Tyreek Hill both command a secondaries full attention at all times.
Baltimore has one of the better tight ends in the NFL in Mark Andrews. Unfortunately, Andrews got hurt in Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals and will probably be lost for the season.
Rookie, Zay Flowers has found his place in the Ravens offense as he’s recorded 680 yards receiving on 65 receptions with 3 touchdowns. Odell Beckham Jr. has also come on late for the Ravens pass offense. OBJ has amassed 519 yards on 32 receptions with 3 touchdowns. Rashod Bateman, Isaiah Likely, and Nelson Agholor have each caught at least 20 passes and 1 or more touchdowns each. Together, the receiving corps of the Baltimore Ravens has amassed 2,094 yards receiving on 172 receptions with 12 touchdowns.
Rashod Bateman, Isaiah Likely, and Nelson Agholor have each caught at least 20 passes and 1 or more touchdowns each. Together, the receiving corps of the Baltimore Ravens has amassed 2,094 yards receiving on 172 receptions with 12 touchdowns.
It's no secret that Tyreek Hill has been on a torrid pace toward 2,000 yards receiving. Tweaking his ankle versus the Titans and missing the Jets game hindered his chances at history.
Nonetheless, Tyreek leads a potent pass attack with 1,641 yards receiving on 106 receptions and 12 touchdowns. Jaylen Waddle recorded his third straight season with 1,014 yards receiving through 14 games. Waddle has 72 receptions and 4 touchdowns to go with his receiving yards.
Braxton Berrios, Durham Smythe, and Cedric Wilson Jr. have all recorded at least 20 receptions and over 200 yards receiving each. The Miami Dolphins receivers and tight ends have accounted for 3,438 yards receiving on 253 receptions with 19 touchdowns.
Both teams have dynamic receiving groups. OBJ might have lost a step but he’s still a problem for opposing defenses. Zay Flowers is a speedy rookie who has a promising future. With Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill going for 1,000 yards receiving for a second consecutive season I must give the edge to the Miami Dolphins.
EDGE: DOLPHINS