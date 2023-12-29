Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens: Who has the edge? A look position by position
By Gaston Rubio
Despite the rule changes in the NFL to make for more offensive firepower, games are still won and lost in the trenches. The battle of offensive lines is no different when comparing Baltimore and Miami.
Miami has had issues keeping offensive linemen healthy all season. Sunday’s game against Dallas marked the eleventh time this season that Miami started a new combination of players on the offensive line. In 16 weeks of football, Miami has had sixteen different offensive line combinations.
By comparison, the Ravens have had a lot more continuity on the offensive line. Baltimore has had 3 different starting line combinations and five different overall combinations.
Regardless of Miami’s lack of continuity they have produced the league's number one rushing offense. Not to be outdone, Baltimore currently has the fourth-best rushing offense in the NFL.
Tua is the least sacked quarterback as he has been sacked 25 times this year, Lamar Jackson has been sacked 36 times this season.
Pro Football Focus has Jackson being hit 17 times, hurried 110, and 147 pressures. Tua has been hit 14 times, hurried 77, and pressured 110 times.
The signal callers for each team have done an excellent job of avoiding unnecessary sacks. The units entrusted with protecting their beloved quarterbacks have also done a formidable job. Continuity goes a long way, and as the season progresses execution and discipline are needed. For this reason, I would give the edge to the Baltimore Ravens.
EDGE: RAVENS