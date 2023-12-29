Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens: Who has the edge? A look position by position
By Gaston Rubio
Much like the offensive lines, the defensive line is just as important for team success rate. A defensive line's ability to disrupt the quarterback can dictate the opposing team's offense and pace.
Baltimore's defense put on quite a display versus the 49ers on Monday night. The Ravens currently lead the NFL with 54 sacks, 48 of those coming from their front seven. The Ravens are giving up 4.4 yards per carry to opposing offenses for a total of 1,551 yards. Despite their 12th place run defense, Baltimore has only allowed 5 rushing touchdowns, tops in the NFL.
Justin Madubuike and Jadeveon Clowney lead the Ravens with 13 and 9 sacks each. Baltimore’s front seven has accounted for 78 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 49 quarterback hits, 246 quarterback hurries, and 11 balls batted down.
Baltimore is the 18th best tackling team in the NFL this year, having only accounted for 71 missed tackles. Baltimore has not delivered a defensive touchdown from the linebacker or defensive line position.
Miami is second in the NFL with 52 sacks on the season. Only two of those sacks have come from players in the secondary. Miami is 5th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed. The Dolphins have given up 1,362 total yards rushing on 3.7 yards per carry. Although the Dolphins have a stout run defense, they have allowed 13 rushing touchdowns this season.
Zach Sieler and Christian Wilkins are trying to make history together as they try to become the first defensive tackle tandem to each record 10-plus sacks on the same team. Miami’s front seven has amassed 72 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions, 61 quarterback hits, 185 quarterback hurries and 13 balls batted down. The Dolphins' defensive front has scored 3 defensive touchdowns this year, 2 from the linebacker position and one by Zach Sieler at defensive tackle.
Miami seems more adept at scoring on defense than Baltimore so far this season. It is because of this ability and Miami’s run defense that I am going to give the nod here to Miami’s front seven.
EDGE: DOLPHINS