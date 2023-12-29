Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens: Who has the edge? A look position by position
By Gaston Rubio
Gone are the days of Ed Reed and Chris McAlister for the Baltimore Ravens and their secondary. Ramsey and Howard have yet to live up to Madison and Surtain. Nevertheless, these two teams have superb secondaries.
Pro Football Focus has the Ravens as the second-best coverage defense in the NFL. The Ravens’ secondary has allowed 13 touchdowns while picking off opposing quarterbacks 15 times. The Ravens’ secondary is holding opponents to 193 yards passing per game and has allowed a total of 311 points all season; that’s 20.7 points per game.
Pro Football Focus has Miami rated as the sixth-best coverage defense in the NFL. Miami’s secondary has allowed 16 touchdowns through the air and has accounted for 7 interceptions. The Dolphin defense is allowing 205 yards passing per game and has given up 314 points this season. This calculates to 20.9 points per game.
Both units are evenly matched and 0.2 points per game is what separates them in points allowed. Miami is battling more injuries in the secondary with the absence of Jevon Holland and the day-to-day status of Xavien Howard. I must give the edge to the Ravens here as they are holding opponents to fewer yards per game, have allowed fewer touchdowns thus far, and seem to be healthier coming into week 17.
EDGE: RAVENS