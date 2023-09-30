Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills - Key stats to know about the Bills
By Theo Grontis
Miami is on the road yet again as they travel up to Orchard Park to take on Buffalo. The Dolphins are one of three remaining undefeated teams and look to continue their streak against their division rivals. The Bills are 2-1 but are winless in the AFC East having lost on opening week against the New York Jets. They’ll need to play with added urgency as another divisional loss could have dire consequences late in the season.
Both teams are league leaders on offense. The Dolphins take the top spot ranking first in both passing and rushing. Through 3 games, the Dolphins have gained 1651 total yards (1086 passing, 565 rushing). They have passed for 9 touchdowns and have rushed for another 8. The ground game currently averages 6.1 yards per attempt.
As for the Bills, they currently rank 4th overall in team offense- 13th in passing and 8th in rushing. They have amassed a total of 1150 yards (702 passing, 448 rushing) and have scored 9 touchdowns. The ground game has been efficient, averaging approximately 5.0 yards per attempt.
Bills Offense
After a poor Week 1 performance against the Jets, quarterback Josh Allen rebounded with good outings against the Raiders and Commanders. Entering Week 4, Allen has amassed 80 completions (110 attempts) for 728 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions.
He continues to be a threat in the ground game and is currently the team’s fourth-leading rusher. In 3 games he’s run the ball 12 times for 89 yards and a touchdown. In those 12 attempts, Allen has gotten a first down 8 times.
So far James Cook has been utilized as Buffalo’s featured back, rushing 44 times for 267 yards. His 6.1 yards per attempt is the best of any back on the roster. Allen targets him in the passing game as well. Off of 13 targets, Cook has caught the ball 10 times for 67 yards.
Running back Latavius Murray along with former Dolphin Damien Harris account for the remaining workload. Both have carried the ball 13 times- Murray producing 45 yards and 2 touchdowns, Harris with 51 yards and 1 touchdown.
Receiving Threats
Stefon Diggs: 25 receptions (32 targets) for 279 yards, 1 touchdown
Gabriel Davis: 9 receptions (15 targets) for 159 yards, 2 touchdowns
Dalton Kincaid: 11 receptions (12 targets) for 72 yards
Dawson Knox: 7 receptions (12 targets) for 46 yards. 1 touchdown
Deonte Hardy: 7 receptions (10 targets) for 28 yards
Diggs continues to be Allen’s first option. With 32 targets, the quarterback looks for him more than any other receiver. Rookie Tight End Dalton Kincaid is emerging as a good intermediate option, he’s averaging about 6.5 yards per catch.
Bills Defense
In week 3 against the Commanders, the Buffalo Bills defense punished quarterback Sam Howell. The second-year quarterback finished the game with 4 interceptions on 29 pass attempts and was sacked a total of 9 times.
Linebackers Terrel Bernard and Matt Milano seem to be a driving force behind this unit’s success. Bernard has registered 2 interceptions, 2 sacks along with 24 combined tackles. Milano has also picked off the quarterback 2 times, he has 17 combined tackles as well as 1 quarterback hit.