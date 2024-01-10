Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Why the weather could help bring victory
The Miami Dolphins will play in what could be sub-zero temperatures on Saturday night and the weather could help Miami's battered team.
By Brian Miller
The weather in Kansas City is not expected to be great but there is little chance of snow. Winds are expected to be 10-15 MPH. Yet the weather could help the Dolphins.
With temperatures expected to hover around zero degrees, wind chill will drop the temps below that mark and that could impact the passing game of both teams. If that does happen, the Dolphins may be the team that benefits the most.
Miami is banged up on defense and they will rely on street free agents to fill holes on the edge and at linebacker after losing Andrew Van Ginkel, Cameron Goode, and Jerome Baker. Against the Chiefs, getting pressure on Patrick Mahomes is important but keeping him out of rhythm is critical.
If the Chiefs have to rely more on their run game, the Dolphins defense should be able to handle that job. Conversely, on offense, the Dolphins have been outstanding running the ball, and even without Raheem Mostert, they can generate yards and put points on the board.
If the weather shifts by a day, there could be snow and if the system comes through quicker, the snow expected to fall overnight could impact the game as well.
Miami's offense will need to rely on De'Von Achane and Jeff Wilson, Jr. again this week in all probability. The entire team is struggling to stay healthy right now and even Tua Tagovailoa has a banged up shoulder as well from the Ravens game.
The Dolphins have to find a way to beat the Chiefs or their season will come to a halt and the cold temperatures that will cut to the bone on Saturday night, will linger for an entire off-season that may not even get warmed by the Florida sunshine.