Miami Dolphins waive their 4th team QB leaving two to play against the Falcons
The Miami Dolphins are not likely going to play Tua Tagovailoa on Friday night against the Falcons and it now seems as though it will be a two person showing at QB.
By Brian Miller
Miami announced earlier today that they have released 4th team QB James Blackman. In his place, Miami added cornerback Parry Nickerson.
The move creates a situation where Mike White and Skylar Thompson will handle the workload on Friday with Tua taking a likely backseat in Miami's first pre-season game. The question is whether or not the two will each play a half or if one will get more time than the other.
More than likely, most of the veterans will not participate in Friday's night exhibition opener. It would be almost shocking to see the starters on the field and those that will be won't play long.
Nickerson adds more depth to the secondary as Miami continues to try and replace Jalen Ramsey and the depth on the team. Nickerson was a former 6th round draft pick of the Jets in 2018.
In his career, Nickerson has started three games all coming with N.Y. and one game in 2019 with the Jaguars. He spent 2020 with the Packers and 2021 with the Vikings. Nickerson did not play last season.
Clearly the move is to give the Dolphins some extra bodies for Friday's nights game. The Dolphins will want to rest many of their corners and some who are returning from injury should be kept out as much as possible.
The moves shouldn't be surprising. There is a depth issue at CB and Blackman was a huge longshot to the make the team behind Thompson and White.
Miami will play the Falcon on Friday night and will participate in joint practices with the Falcons this week.