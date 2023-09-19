Miami Dolphins want those attending Sunday's hope opener that it's a WHITE OUT
The Miami Dolphins didn't make a lot of fans happy on Sunday night when they wore their boring threads against the Patriots who wore throwback uniforms. This week, while no retro unis, they are going all white.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins want you to know that on Sunday, they will open their home schedule against the Denver Broncos in all white. They want you to wear the same.
On social media, Miami posted a message that the WHITE OUT gameday should include Dolphins fans in the stands to where their white jerseys and shirts as well to fill the stadium with as much white as possible. Too bad they couldn't have continued the white hankee tradition as well.
The all-white uniforms are pretty nice to see on television and in person but as we all know, nothing beats the Dolphins original uniforms with the original logo. Despite the pleas of fans and season ticket holders alike, Stephen Ross will not change the threads.
This week the Dolphins will face a cornered Broncos team that is staring an 0-3 start in the face. The Dolphins can't overlook the Broncos as they try to improve to 3-0 and keep their lead in the AFC East.
The Bills have a relatively easy game ahead in Washington against the Commanders while the Jets and Patriots will face off at Met Life Stadium.
The Broncos are a team that the Dolphins should be able to beat. With the homefield advantage as well as the only September game being played at Hard Rock Stadium, the Dolphins have to take care of their own business. They will face the Bills in a critical early season match-up in Buffalo the following week.
If you are attending, get your white's out!