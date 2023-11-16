Miami Dolphins waiving Robbie Chosen could hint to a De'Vone Achane activation
The Miami Dolphins have waived wide receiver Robbie Chosen and it could be an indication that De'Vone Achane is ready to return.
By Brian Miller
Robbie Chosen has been waived by the Miami Dolphins in a move that could signal the activation of running back De'Vone Achane.
Achane was pulled from IR during the Dolphins bye week and resumed practice after spending four weeks on the IR. When Miami opened his 21-day window, fans wondered if he would make it to the roster by the time the team hosted the Raiders.
There has been no indication of the Dolphins adding Achane back to the 53 so that he can play but needing a roster spot when they do, the release of Chosen makes some sense.
For those wondering why Chosen would be waived, the Dolphins will likely put him back on the practice squad after he clears through waivers. Earlier in the week the Dolphins brought River Cracraft back to the 53 and released Kelvin Joseph who they obtained in a trade with the Cowboys days before the trade deadline.
Chosen's career in Miami or at least his season isn't likely over just yet and the Dolphins probably gave an old Monty Python, "wink, wink, nod, nod, say no more."
If Achane makes his return this week against the Raiders, it will be interesting to see what kind of play count he stays on. His knee injury wasn't horrible but it was bad enough for him to miss 4 games. When he was playing, he was showcasing his raw speed and elevated the Dolphins' running game complimenting Raheem Mostert.
The Dolphins running game hasn't been as good or efficient since his injury.