Miami Dolphins week 6: Hosting the winless Carolina Panthers
The Miami Dolphins will host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and the Panthers are not coming in at full speed. Both teams are dealing with injuries.
With the Panthers visiting the Dolphins on Sunday, here are some things you might want to know.
The Panthers are down 6 more players when they face the Dolphins, which includes 2 linebackers, a tackle, a TE, a left guard, and a running back. That doesn’t include the 2 safeties and cornerback already out for weeks with multiple others questionable.
The Panthers have Bryce Young at the helm. A player who was selected first overall by the Panthers in the 2023 NFL Draft and a guy who broke the single-game passing record while playing for Alabama. Sadly, for him, things are not going well with Carolina. The Panthers have yet to win a game and have scored 91 points on the season compared to Miami's 181 points through five games.
Miami is standing firm with a 4-1 record and Tua is playing solid football. He has made a few bad choices along the way but way more good than bad. Last year the Phins lost 5 games in a row and still slid into the playoffs. I am not seeing the Panthers in that same light but Young needs to keep doing everything he can, even if the gameplan is being simplified for him.
Simplifying anything against McDaniel’s Dolphins is always going to be risky. Could this be a Denver game repeat? Will the Phins simply light up the scoreboard and end up giving most of their bench some playing time in the fourth quarter? It is possible and it is a home game.
Even with a few notable players out for the Dolphins, they have one of the most talent-stacked benches possible. Lost Achane but may be able to activate RB Jeff Wilson Jr., CB Nik Needham, and G Robert Jones from injured reserve. Those are all decisions that will need to be made on a case-by-case basis.
The high in Miami Gardens will be 89 degrees during game time and the Dolphins are favored by 14.5 points in this matchup. This should be a fun game to watch for PhinFans, but I don’t think it will be an edge-of-the-seat, down-to-the-last-possession, kind of game.