Miami Dolphins week to week look at the QBs they will face in 2023 and the slate is not an easy one at all
The Miami Dolphins will face some of the best quarterbacks in the NFL this year which isn't surprising given how many young top QBs have been drafted and the level of talent the AFC veterans have.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will have their share of tough games on the schedule but this year, it gets an early start with a game against a non-division rival but a player that will forever be connected to Tua Tagovailoa.
Week one - Justin Herbert
Herbert led the Chargers to a playoff game last season but like the Dolphins, it was a close game and early exit. Drafted one spot after Tua, Herbert is the NFL's big-gun slinger but his play often comes with mistakes and forced throws. It's a big game for this early in the season.
Week two - Mac Jones
The Patriots are a mess and Bill Belichick cut the best QB he had on the roster in Bailey Zappe. The Patriots are riding only two QBs into the season after cutting the entire training camp roster at the position except Jones. Will Jones take a step forward in 2023? That isn't the consensus belief around the NFL.
Week three - Russell Wilson
Wilson had his worst season as a professional last year with the Broncos but this year he gets Sean Payton to run the team and that should give him a boost in production. Still, he has been sliding downward for the last couple of seasons.
Week four - Josh Allen
The Bills vs. Dolphins rivalry is alive and kicking after laying dormant for more than a decade. Now, the two starting QBs are facing a hardened AFC East division where every game could swing the season in favor of the other.
Week five - Daniel Jones
Daniel Jones signed a big extension with the Giants and last year played much better than he had since being drafted. The Giants think they have a star in the making while others are not so sure.
Week six - Bryce Young
The rookie QB is going to find a tough start to his NFL career but there is a lot of talent for Carolina to develop. Miami's defense should be good enough to keep the rook confused.
Week seven - Jalen Hurts
The Eagles are a team that is setting up for a dynasty type run and Hurts is turning into one of the best QBs in the NFL. This will be a huge test for the Dolphins.
Week eight - Mac Jones
It is interesting that for the first time in many years, the Dolphins and Patriots will wrap their season series before the half-way mark of the season.
Week nine - Patrick Mahomes
Getting Mahomes in Germany is probably better than getting him in K.C. The Dolphins don't tend to play well overseas so this match up doesn't favor Miami.
The 2nd half of the season gets marginally better for the Miami Dolphins.
Week 10 - Jimmy Garoppolo
Will Jimmy G be the QB the Raiders need or will he show that his best fit was with the 49ers? When he is in a system that fits his talent, Garoppolo can be a tough QB to beat but he is also wildly inconsistent.
Week 11 - Aaron Rodgers
It will take 11 weeks for Miami to face off against the former Green Bay Packer and one day HOF QB. By week 11, the Rodgers era will be in full swing and this is a game that could have huge division consequences.
Week 12 - Sam Howell
By the time week 12 rolls around, it isn't clear if Howell will still hold the job but if he is, the Dolphins will face a QB with limited experience as they start the stretch run.
Week 13 - Ryan Tannehill
In another re-match with Miami's former starting QB, the Dolphins may or may not face Tannehill. The Titans have a young QB in the wings and if the season isn't going well for Tennessee, will the Dolphins face someone else?
Week 14 - Aaron Rodgers
It doesn't get any easier and with only a handful of games left, this game could be a must-win for both teams.
Week 15 - Dak Prescott
Prescott is so hard to put a finger on. He should be much better than he plays yet his inconsistency is such that you get lured into believing he can be good and bad. Which one shows up?
Week 16 - Lamar Jackson
This is a long awaited rematch following Miami's huge come from behind win last year against the Ravens. Jackson will want to silence those boo-birds this year.
Week 17 - Josh Allen
The season finale will not be an easy one but it will be in Miami with the season, the division, and the playoffs all on the line.