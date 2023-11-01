Miami Dolphins will face a dismantled Raiders team after their bye week
The Miami Dolphins do not have a cake walk schedule but one upcoming opponent has been utterly dismantled.
By Brian Miller
The New England Patriots may be the only home for NFL coach Josh McDaniels who was fired today along with the Raiders general manager, their offensive coordinator, and apparently Jimmy Garoppolo has been benched.
The Raiders are a complete mess right now but they may actually come out of this better than when McDaniels who should never get another head coaching opportunity (unless it is with the Patriots).
After the Miami Dolphins come back from their bye week following this weeks game against the Chiefs, the Dolphins will face a team traveling across the country and in disarray.
The Dolphins are not looking at the Raiders yet. They are focused on the other AFC West team that is staring at them this Sunday. The Chiefs are incredibly talented and the consensus number one team in the AFC according to the media.
To be honest, this was an excuse to talk about the Raiders. Josh McDaniels has been a head coach twice before. The first was a failed attempt in Denver. After he was fired from that job he headed back to the Patriots and chances are, Bill Belichick will bring him back once again but in a different capacity.
At one point it seemed as though McDaniels would be the heir apparent to Bill Belichick but the long time Patriots HC has yet to given any indication that retiring is in his plans. He currently is trying to beat Don Shula's all-time win record and surpassed 300 wins two weeks ago.