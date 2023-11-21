Miami Dolphins will face Tim Boyle after Jets bench Zach Wilson
If the Miami Dolphins were hoping to feed off Jets QB Zach Wilson on Black Friday, they will have to think again. New York benched the young QB.
By Brian Miller
The days of Zach Wilson starting for the New York Jets may be over and the Miami Dolphins will now face a new QB come Friday afternoon.
At the end of the third quarter against the Bills, Jets HC Robert Saleh benched Wilson for Tim Boyle. Saleh announced today that Wilson will be the 3rd quarterback now behind Boyle who will start and Trevor Siemian who will take up the 2nd QB role.
Boyle, a former backup to Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay will make his 3rd NFL start of his career. He is winless in his previous two starts.
The Jets offense has been horrible. They have not scored a touchdown through 12 quarters of football and have only 9 touchdowns the entire season combined. Boyer will be far more dangerous against the Dolphins than Zach Wilson would have been.
At QB, Wilson would have been trying too hard to make plays and that leads to mistakes. Boyle has no huge weight on his shoulders and has nothing to lose by playing it safe and taking his time, there also isn't a whole lot of tape on Boyle.
In his quarter of play against the Bills, Boyle completed 7 of 14 throws for 33 yards but he also threw an interception as well. In his career, which started in 2019, Boyle has completed 60.8% of his passes (73/120) with three touchdowns and 9 interceptions.
The Dolphins are going to need to keep pressure on Boyle and disguise their defense to keep him guessing.
For Miami, the switch to Boyle isn't as big of a news bit as the likely loss of offensive lineman Mekhi Becton who injured his ankle against the Bills.
For Miami, the early plan should be to rattle Boyle and stop the rushing attack of the Jets. New York should rely heavier on the run. The Dolphins have been very good against the run over the course of the last two months and that will need to continue this Friday.