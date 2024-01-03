Miami Dolphins will finish 2023 season with their 4th consecutive winning record
With the last game on Sunday against the Bills, the Dolphins will have their 4th consecutive season with a winning record.
As the Miami Dolphins are going into the last game of the regular season against the Buffalo Bills, they have already secured their fourth consecutive winning season. Regardless of the outcome on Sunday, the Dolphins were guaranteed to finish the season with a record of either 12-5 or 11-6.
During the 2020 NFL season, the Miami Dolphins, led by coach Brian Flores, finished with a 10-6 record. Despite a successful season, they didn't secure a playoff spot and placed second in the AFC East, behind the Buffalo Bills. The following year, Flores' final season as head coach, the Dolphins finished third in the AFC East with a 9-8 record, missing out on the playoffs again.
In 2022, Brian Flores was replaced by Mike McDaniel as the new coach of the Dolphins. In his first year, McDaniel led the team to a regular season record of 9-8, an improvement from the previous year, because the team secured a wildcard spot but lost to the Bills 31-34.
In the 2023 season, Miami secured their place in the playoffs by defeating the Dallas Cowboys. Currently, the Dolphins are facing the Indianapolis Colts in the playoffs. However, this Sunday's game against the Bills will determine both the seed and the champion of the AFC East.