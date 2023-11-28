Miami Dolphins will have tough decisions to make in the off-season with their in-house free agents
Several Miami Dolphins players are making the future look bleak in terms of being on the roster in 2024 because they are playing so well.
By Brian Miller
For years Chris Grier has been able to skate through free agency making big moves to add to his roster, now the Miami Dolphins GM will be tasked with sorting through his own FAs.
Dolphins fans love to point out the positions of need on the Dolphins roster. They love to point out what free agents could be on the market to fill those needs but 2024 is going to be a lot different and it won't be so much about who arrives, but who leaves.
Miami will enter the 2024 off-season with no cap space. They will need to generate nearly $25 million in cap space if not more, just to get the cap under control ahead of the new league year. Some players will be released and that will save the team money but this year, there are players that will need to be re-signed or let go.
In the last few years, fans have debated whether or not players like Mike Gesicki needed to be re-signed. These same years Miami has allowed players to leave without so much as look in the rearview mirror and there have been no regrets. This year will be different.
While some believe Tua Tagovailo shouldn't be extended given his $24 million cap hit under the 5th year option, the reality is Miami could reduce his cap number considerably with an extension. That might create space to get these players back on the team.