Miami Dolphins will have tough decisions to make in the off-season with their in-house free agents
Several Miami Dolphins players are making the future look bleak in terms of being on the roster in 2024 because they are playing so well.
By Brian Miller
Christian Wilkins remains one of the top players in the NFL and the Miami Dolphins need to find a way to keep him.
Wilkins is the cheerleader of the Dolphins defense. It was reported during the 2023 off-season that Miami wanted more "sacks" from him. So far, he has taken that to task.
Wilkins currently has 43 combined tackles, 6.5 sacks (the most of his career), and 16 QB hits, also the most of his career in a single season. The problem Miami is going to face is the money.
Last off-season the Dolphins top defensive tackle wanted to be paid near the top of the DTs in the league. This year, he might actually make more considering the year-to-year increase in positional salaries.
Miami is going to face one of their biggest decisions. Let Wilkins go and replace him with someone cheaper and less productive, or give him the contract he wants. Fans are torn on this and each week debate this. The fact it is worthy of a debate is why Miami will have a tough decision.
The problem for Chris Grier is he has other holes he needs to fill as well.