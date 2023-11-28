Miami Dolphins will have tough decisions to make in the off-season with their in-house free agents
Several Miami Dolphins players are making the future look bleak in terms of being on the roster in 2024 because they are playing so well.
By Brian Miller
Austin Jackson is playing like an All-Pro and this year he may actually see his name mentioned on the list of Miami Dolphins Pro-Bowl players.
Jackson has been dogged his entire career. Is he suddenly playing great because it is a contract year or because Butch Barry figured out a way to get through to him? That is the question Grier will need to answer.
Jackson is protecting Tua's blindside and replacing him will not be easy. The Dolphins could look to the draft to do so but they would be spending draft capital to replace a guy that is playing very well.
Locking Jackson to an extension may be the right move but Miami also has to weigh the injury concerns that plagued him in the past. If Jackson stays healthy all year, that shouldn't be a concern moving forward.
Jackson has played some of the best DEs in the NFL and each time he has, he has won those battles. Chris Grier believed in Jackson from the start but does he believe enough in him to give him more money?