Miami Dolphins will have tough decisions to make in the off-season with their in-house free agents
Several Miami Dolphins players are making the future look bleak in terms of being on the roster in 2024 because they are playing so well.
By Brian Miller
If Austin Jackson becomes a priority for the Miami Dolphins, what is Robert Hunt's position?
The Dolphins for so many years struggled to find quality guards. The last really good guard was Richie Incognito. Now, Miami has a guard worthy of a longer contract. Hunt will, however, be a free agent this next off-season.
Being hurt is not helping Hunt but he has been the most consistent and healthy linemen on Miami's roster since he arrived in the league four years ago. Keeping Hunt would make Dolphins fans very happy as they simply love his attitude and physicality.
Hunt is everything the Dolphins have been looking for at the position and given Chris Griers' failures along the line over the years, why would he let one of his best players leave? Money of course.
The Dolphins have players who are going to get big money this off-season and Hunt could be one of the more sought-after of the Dolphins impending free agents. Will Miami invest in his future or look at the draft and free agency for someone to fill that void should he leave?
Chris Grier will need to balance this off-season.