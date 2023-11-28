Miami Dolphins will have tough decisions to make in the off-season with their in-house free agents
Several Miami Dolphins players are making the future look bleak in terms of being on the roster in 2024 because they are playing so well.
By Brian Miller
Staying on the offensive line, the Miami Dolphins also need to deal with Connor Williams' future with the team.
Williams wanted an extension last off-season. So much so that he stayed out of voluntary workouts. It is still unclear if the Dolphins plans include him.
Currently, Williams is the top-rated center in the NFL according to PFF. He has been playing his best football of his entire career. The Dolphins may be second-guessing their decision to not lock him up earlier when it would have likely been cheaper.
It is hard to see Williams giving the Dolphins any type of discount to stay in South Florida but of the three impending free agents, Williams may be the cheapest. Personally, I still believe that Williams will not return in 2024 but instead will be replaced by Liam Eichenberg.
It isn't a popular opinion that is shared but it makes financial sense for the Dolphins and Grier can be cheap when it comes to offensive linemen.
Can Grier somehow get all three of his FAs under contract for 2024 and keep the consistency going? It is hard to imagine that being the case because there are still other areas that will need to be addressed and other FAs that will need contract attention as well.