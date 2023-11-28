Miami Dolphins will have tough decisions to make in the off-season with their in-house free agents
Several Miami Dolphins players are making the future look bleak in terms of being on the roster in 2024 because they are playing so well.
By Brian Miller
Andrew Van Ginkel signed a one-year extension to remain with the Miami Dolphins but Grier can't expect him to do it again.
Van Ginkel has given the Dolphins every reason to believe he can be productive as a starter. He is versatile enough to play inside at linebacker, outside at linebacker, and can play defensive end as well. He has been consistent and continues to get pressure on the QB every game.
With Jaelan Phillips now out for the year, AVG will have more responsibility put on his shoulders. Vic Fangio has made it clear that AVG is a perfect fit for his defense and so far that is completely accurate.
Van Ginkel has four sacks this season and that should go up with Phillips' situation. AVG has given other teams plenty of reasons to go after him in the off-season and the Dolphins now have to get something done to keep him from leaving.
If there is good news out of all this, the Dolphins can let AVG hit free agency and test the market. Van Ginkel and his family have made it clear they want to remain in Miami and as a result, hitting the market will allow AVG to gauge his value and give Grier an amount to work off of.